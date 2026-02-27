Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 target price (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.47.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.69. Icon has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $211.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Icon by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Icon by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,499,000 after buying an additional 975,268 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,214,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,996,000 after buying an additional 75,843 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,756,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,582,000 after acquiring an additional 329,266 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Icon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,752,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,730,000 after acquiring an additional 650,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

