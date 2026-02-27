Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.17), reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Icahn Enterprises’ conference call:

Fourth-quarter NAV fell by $654 million sequentially, driven by share price declines at CVI despite otherwise strong fund performance.

fell by sequentially, driven by share price declines at CVI despite otherwise strong fund performance. The funds delivered solid Q4 returns (about +11% including refining hedges, ~ +9% ex-hedges) with EchoStar, refining hedges, and Centuri as top contributors, and cash at the funds has risen to over $1.2 billion post-quarter.

including refining hedges, ~ ex-hedges) with EchoStar, refining hedges, and Centuri as top contributors, and cash at the funds has risen to over post-quarter. Management expressed optimism on CVI —citing limited global refining capacity additions, new pipeline flows improving West Coast feedstock economics, and plans to boost capture rates—while noting no material change to CVI’s outlook despite the stock decline.

—citing limited global refining capacity additions, new pipeline flows improving West Coast feedstock economics, and plans to boost capture rates—while noting no material change to CVI’s outlook despite the stock decline. Liquidity and balance-sheet moves improve optionality — holding-company cash and investments in the funds of $3.5 billion , subsidiaries with $913 million of cash/revolver availability, and the company called remaining 2026 debt maturities.

, subsidiaries with of cash/revolver availability, and the company called remaining 2026 debt maturities. Several operating segments weakened in Q4 — Energy Adjusted EBITDA fell to $51 million from $99 million a year ago, and Food Packaging, Home Fashion, and Pharma all reported year-over-year EBITDA declines (pharma hit by generic competition).

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 1,320,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Icahn Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Caz Investments LP raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 11,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is a diversified holding company based in New York City. Controlled by veteran investor Carl C. Icahn, the partnership makes strategic investments and owns wholly or partially controlled subsidiaries across a broad range of industries. With a flexible capital structure, Icahn Enterprises seeks to generate long-term value through active ownership, asset optimization and operational improvements.

The company reports its activities through five principal business segments.

