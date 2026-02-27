Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $449.03 and last traded at $446.8540, with a volume of 392019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.01.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.08. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

