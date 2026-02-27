Hub Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Hub Group has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hub Group to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 357,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

