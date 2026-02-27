HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Here are the key takeaways from HSBC’s conference call:

Get HSBC alerts:

Delivered a strong full‑year performance with $36.6bn profit before tax, RoTE 17.2% , ordinary dividend up 14% to $0.75 , and set targets for year‑on‑year revenue growth rising to 5% by 2028 and RoTE ≥17% for 2026–28.

profit before tax, , ordinary dividend up 14% to , and set targets for year‑on‑year revenue growth rising to and for 2026–28. Completed the $13.7bn privatization of Hang Seng Bank to consolidate the Hong Kong franchise and target ~ $0.9bn of synergies by 2028, but the deal reduces CET1 (≈ 110bp post‑close) and involves a $0.6bn restructuring notable item.

privatization of Hang Seng Bank to consolidate the Hong Kong franchise and target ~ of synergies by 2028, but the deal reduces CET1 (≈ post‑close) and involves a restructuring notable item. Transformation is creating funding for growth — management reports ~ $1.5bn of annualized simplification savings delivered ahead of plan, ~ $1.8bn being reallocated to priority areas, and guidance for 1% target‑basis cost growth in 2026 while still investing in tech and wealth capabilities.

of annualized simplification savings delivered ahead of plan, ~ being reallocated to priority areas, and guidance for target‑basis cost growth in 2026 while still investing in tech and wealth capabilities. Credit and asset‑quality watch: guidance for an ~40bp ECL charge in 2026 and ongoing monitoring of Hong Kong commercial real estate (credit‑impaired CRE with LTV>70% ≈ $1.9bn and ECLs ≈ $0.9bn), which could pressure provisions or capital if conditions worsen.

HSBC Stock Up 0.3%

HSBC stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HSBC has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.38.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,483,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,757,000 after buying an additional 993,473 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $13,874,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,045,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 455,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 117,038 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.