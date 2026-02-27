Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,891,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.03. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.