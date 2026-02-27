Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Stock Holdings Boosted by Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP

Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 11.9% of Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $51,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $317.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.32.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HLT opened at $317.64 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $333.86. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets — Sanford C. Bernstein moved its price target higher to $322, and another published note lifted a target to $360, providing near-term upside signals for HLT. Bernstein adjusts price target on Hilton Worldwide to $322 Hilton Worldwide Price Target Raised to $360

Analysts raised price targets — Sanford C. Bernstein moved its price target higher to $322, and another published note lifted a target to $360, providing near-term upside signals for HLT. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights structural growth drivers — Zacks notes that Hilton (with Marriott and Hyatt) is benefiting from loyalty, memberships and conversions even as industry headwinds persist, supporting confidence in franchise/loyalty-led revenue resilience. 3 Hotel Stocks to Watch for Now as Industry Headwinds Persist

Industry commentary highlights structural growth drivers — Zacks notes that Hilton (with Marriott and Hyatt) is benefiting from loyalty, memberships and conversions even as industry headwinds persist, supporting confidence in franchise/loyalty-led revenue resilience. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell meaningfully in February (down ~13% vs. Jan), reducing potential near-term selling pressure and making short‑squeeze risk lower; this technical change can support the share rally.

Short interest fell meaningfully in February (down ~13% vs. Jan), reducing potential near-term selling pressure and making short‑squeeze risk lower; this technical change can support the share rally. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed near-term estimate moves from Zacks Research — Zacks bumped some near-quarter estimates (e.g., Q1 2026 up slightly, and Q2/Q3 2027 raised), which partially offsets cuts elsewhere; these incremental estimate tweaks create mixed signals on earnings momentum.

Mixed near-term estimate moves from Zacks Research — Zacks bumped some near-quarter estimates (e.g., Q1 2026 up slightly, and Q2/Q3 2027 raised), which partially offsets cuts elsewhere; these incremental estimate tweaks create mixed signals on earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut several quarterly and FY2026 EPS forecasts (FY2026 down to $8.77 from $9.04; cuts to Q3 & Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 among others), which could cap near-term upside and pressure valuation multiples if trends persist.

Zacks Research cut several quarterly and FY2026 EPS forecasts (FY2026 down to $8.77 from $9.04; cuts to Q3 & Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 among others), which could cap near-term upside and pressure valuation multiples if trends persist. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concern — a Seeking Alpha piece argues Hilton’s valuation has extended beyond fundamentals at its one‑year high, highlighting potential downside risk if growth or margin improvements slow. Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Valuation Has Already Overstayed At Its One-Year High

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

