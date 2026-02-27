HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 23,133 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 268.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Roku by 75.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $79,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $635,158. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $266,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,650.96. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,710 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,608. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $93.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 163.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.