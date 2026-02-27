HFM Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.0% of HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,867.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.82.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.