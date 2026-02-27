Hershey Company (The) $HSY Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $76,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,840,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,594,000 after acquiring an additional 210,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,116,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,123,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,305,000 after purchasing an additional 126,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,712,000 after purchasing an additional 144,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,731,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. DA Davidson set a $243.00 price objective on Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 price target on Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.21.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,008.52. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $791,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,787.76. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,153,645 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7%

HSY stock opened at $231.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $150.04 and a 12 month high of $234.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.72.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.452 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.87%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

