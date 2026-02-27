Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.35%.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $2,109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 496,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,188.20. The trade was a 13.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,165,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,141,000 after buying an additional 194,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,222,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,474,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,741,000 after acquiring an additional 249,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,468,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,477,000 after purchasing an additional 465,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,132,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

