Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,545 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 648,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $65,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 617,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,692,000 after buying an additional 77,674 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,839,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,725,000 after acquiring an additional 261,008 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $116.16 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup has formed a dedicated AI infrastructure team to win advisory and lending roles for the expected data‑center and AI buildout — a move that positions the bank to capture a large financing pool.

Management says Citi aims to help bankroll what Bloomberg and others estimate could be a ~$3 trillion AI‑infrastructure buildout by 2030 — a sizeable pipeline for corporate lending, underwriting and advisory fees.

BlackRock selected Citi Investor Services to provide middle‑office services for $4.0T of iShares ETFs on the Aladdin platform — a material client win that supports fee income and custody/service credibility.

Citi committed $60 billion to affordable housing, nearly doubling its pace of sector investment — a large deployment plan that may generate stable long‑term lending and investment returns while supporting ESG-focused business.

Citi made a strategic investment in Japan's Sakana AI, signaling expansion of its AI-related partnerships and product pipeline in APAC.

Analyst and media attention is elevated — Citi has been highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks and others, and Piper Sandler has reiterated an Overweight stance with a raised price target, keeping institutional interest high.

Citi's investor franchise activity (hosting the Global Property CEO Conference and related roundtables) reinforces its client‑facing profile but is more of a reputational/engagement positive than an immediate earnings driver.

Options flow has shown pockets of bearish positioning (puts > calls in recent sessions), indicating some traders are hedging against near‑term downside despite the positive headlines.

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

