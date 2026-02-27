Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 14,566 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,827,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $61,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 452,419 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $227.07 billion, a PE ratio of -568.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Northland Securities set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore increased their target price on Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

