Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 2,063.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207,278 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.54% of Bloom Energy worth $107,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $57,821,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major commercial deal and backlog surge — Brookfield agreed to invest up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom fuel cells for AI-focused data centers; company backlog and product backlog have jumped materially, supporting a sizable revenue/growth re-rate. Read More.

Major commercial deal and backlog surge — Brookfield agreed to invest up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom fuel cells for AI-focused data centers; company backlog and product backlog have jumped materially, supporting a sizable revenue/growth re-rate. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong outlook and unit economics — Company guidance and analyst write-ups point to 2026 revenue growth (~+60% guidance to $3.2B), expanding gross margins (to ~32%) and operating leverage, reinforcing the “bring-your-own-power” thesis tied to AI/data-center demand. Read More.

Strong outlook and unit economics — Company guidance and analyst write-ups point to 2026 revenue growth (~+60% guidance to $3.2B), expanding gross margins (to ~32%) and operating leverage, reinforcing the “bring-your-own-power” thesis tied to AI/data-center demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and YTD performance — BE has surged year-to-date (roughly +104% YTD), outpacing peers as investors rotate into clean-power and on-site generation plays tied to AI and data-center electrification. Read More.

Momentum and YTD performance — BE has surged year-to-date (roughly +104% YTD), outpacing peers as investors rotate into clean-power and on-site generation plays tied to AI and data-center electrification. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Celebrity/influencer caution — Jim Cramer called the stock “incredibly volatile” and said he’d prefer to recommend it after a pullback, underscoring sentiment-driven trading risk even as he acknowledges the company’s prospects. Read More.

Celebrity/influencer caution — Jim Cramer called the stock “incredibly volatile” and said he’d prefer to recommend it after a pullback, underscoring sentiment-driven trading risk even as he acknowledges the company’s prospects. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: All-time high noted — coverage flagged that BE hit record highs this week, a technical milestone that can attract momentum traders but also prompt profit-taking. Read More.

All-time high noted — coverage flagged that BE hit record highs this week, a technical milestone that can attract momentum traders but also prompt profit-taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst initiation and price target pressure — Citi initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $162 price target, implying a modest downside from current levels and signaling caution from a major sell-side shop. Read More.

Analyst initiation and price target pressure — Citi initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $162 price target, implying a modest downside from current levels and signaling caution from a major sell-side shop. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and “priced-for-perfection” debate — several analysts and pieces argue BE’s rally already prices in near-perfect execution; valuation and execution risk (scaling, margins, capital intensity) are recurring investor concerns. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 230,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $523,728.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 201,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,111,876.32. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 212,294 shares of company stock worth $35,520,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $168.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $180.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.