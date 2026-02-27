Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,773 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $54,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Key Autodesk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $390.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 3.8%

Autodesk stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.01 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.