Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,773 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $54,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Key Autodesk News
Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — revenue $1.96B (+19.4% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS $2.85 vs. consensus $2.63, showing continued top‑line momentum. AUTODESK, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2026 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
- Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — FY‑2027 EPS guided to $12.29–$12.56 (well above Street) and Q1 EPS to $2.82–$2.86, with revenue guidance above consensus — a key near‑term catalyst for further re‑rating if execution continues. AUTODESK, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2026 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS (Yahoo)
- Positive Sentiment: Company emphasizes AI roadmap — management and the earnings call highlighted upcoming AI capabilities (frontier + proprietary models for 3D design) as drivers of product differentiation, revenue expansion and margin upside. Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript (Fool)
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — William Blair maintained a Buy, citing conservative growth outlook plus strong AI positioning, which reinforces investor confidence. Autodesk: Conservative Growth Outlook and Strategic AI Positioning Support Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript available for due diligence — slide deck and transcripts provide detail on product cadence and margin drivers for investors doing deeper modeling. Autodesk Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — Rosenblatt trimmed its price target (note: a PT cut can temper upside expectations even if coverage remains positive). Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $330.00
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose notably in February (reported ~6.4M shares, ~3% of shares outstanding in one report), which could increase volatility and selling pressure if negative catalysts emerge.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Autodesk Trading Up 3.8%
Autodesk stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.01 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.14.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.
The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.
