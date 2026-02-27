Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $84.83 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $84,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key McDonald’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.57.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $334.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.94. The firm has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $336.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,084 shares of company stock valued at $25,661,722. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile



McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

