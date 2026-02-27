Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $84.83 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $84,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key McDonald’s News
Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target and maintained an overweight view, giving institutional and buy‑side investors fresh support. JPMorgan raises MCD price target
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research revised some longer‑term estimates up (FY2027 & FY2028 and Q4 lifts), signaling analysts see stronger full‑year earnings potential even as some near‑term quarters were trimmed. Zacks estimate changes
- Positive Sentiment: Promotions and LTOs — the U.S. rollout of the “Big Arch” burger and $1 McMuffin deals are driving social buzz and likely short‑term traffic and app engagement. Big Arch LTO
- Positive Sentiment: Loyalty and digital momentum is supporting comps and visit frequency, a structural tailwind that can lift margins over time. Loyalty programs coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend visibility — next quarterly payout confirmed ($1.86; ex‑dividend March 3) supports income investors and can underpin share demand. Dividend notice
- Neutral Sentiment: Limited‑time and international menu tests arriving in the U.S. add novelty and traffic but with uncertain incremental margin impact. Intl menu test
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term positioning: commentary notes MCD has outperformed peers over the last year — helpful context but not an immediate catalyst. Sector performance
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Jonathan Banner sold ~6,201 shares (~$2.07M) and other executives sold smaller stakes — notable executive sales can create short‑term sentiment pressure. Banner Form 4 Erlinger Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1–Q3 2026/2027 small cuts), which could temper expectations for upcoming quarters. Zacks trims near‑term estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational risk: a recent Ramadan ad in Germany drew criticism — likely localized but a potential reputational headwind. Ad controversy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
McDonald’s Price Performance
NYSE MCD opened at $334.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.94. The firm has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $336.94.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s
In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,084 shares of company stock valued at $25,661,722. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
