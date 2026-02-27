Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $81.79 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,733 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $81,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research News Roundup

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $275.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $239.07 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.89. The company has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.