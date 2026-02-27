Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $73.83 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $73,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $395.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $435.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

More Carlisle Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carlisle Companies this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $27.16 for Carlisle — a new forward-year point of reference but not an immediate operational update. Article Title

Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $27.16 for Carlisle — a new forward-year point of reference but not an immediate operational update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its FY2027 EPS estimate to $24.44 from $27.78, signalling lower expected annual profitability than previously modeled. Article Title

Zacks cut its FY2027 EPS estimate to $24.44 from $27.78, signalling lower expected annual profitability than previously modeled. Negative Sentiment: Multiple near‑term quarter forecasts were reduced: Q1 2026 to $3.37 (from $3.62); Q2 2026 to $6.28 (from $6.44); Q3 2026 to $6.35 (from $6.49); Q4 2026 to $4.54 (from $4.90). Zacks also trimmed Q1–Q4 2027 quarter estimates (including Q1 2027 to $3.99 from $4.77; Q2 2027 to $7.71 from $8.41; Q3 2027 to $7.22 from $7.97; Q4 2027 to $5.53 from $6.63). These downgrades compress near‑term earnings visibility and are a direct negative catalyst. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total value of $9,866,407.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,279,555.76. The trade was a 44.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total transaction of $14,989,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,810,324.44. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Further Reading

