Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $175.59 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,673 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $175,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $4,558,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,301.44. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $54,041.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,283.74. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,422 shares of company stock worth $25,620,741. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Positive Sentiment: Arista 2.0 strategy gaining traction — company hit a 150M port milestone and is pushing AI-focused, SaaS/cloud networking products that position it to capture AI datacenter spending. This is the main bullish operational narrative investors are buying. Arista 2.0 Strategy Picks Up Steam

Arista 2.0 strategy gaining traction — company hit a 150M port milestone and is pushing AI-focused, SaaS/cloud networking products that position it to capture AI datacenter spending. This is the main bullish operational narrative investors are buying. Positive Sentiment: Street attention to AI exposure — media and some analysts call Arista an underrated AI/infra play, which can attract rotation interest into ANET if AI capex remains strong. 1 Underrated AI Stock to Buy

Street attention to AI exposure — media and some analysts call Arista an underrated AI/infra play, which can attract rotation interest into ANET if AI capex remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at Bernstein Insights — useful for messaging and investor Q&A but no new financials; helps clarity on roadmap rather than immediate re-rate. Arista Presents at Bernstein Insights

Management presented at Bernstein Insights — useful for messaging and investor Q&A but no new financials; helps clarity on roadmap rather than immediate re-rate. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: peers like Ciena are also citing AI-driven demand and large backlogs — a supportive industry backdrop that can help Arista’s growth story but isn’t company-specific proof. Ciena to Report Q1 Earnings

Sector context: peers like Ciena are also citing AI-driven demand and large backlogs — a supportive industry backdrop that can help Arista’s growth story but isn’t company-specific proof. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares (~$54k) recently — a small position reduction but still a visible insider sale that can be cited by short-term traders. Director Sells 422 Shares

Insider selling: Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares (~$54k) recently — a small position reduction but still a visible insider sale that can be cited by short-term traders. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation friction: ANET is trading below its recent moving averages on lighter volume and carries a high multiple (PE ~47). Those factors can magnify downside on profit-taking or if AI capex commentary disappoints. ANET Stock Summary & Metrics

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

