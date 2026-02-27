Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,062 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Home Depot worth $216,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $375.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.05. The company has a market capitalization of $373.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

