Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 82,589 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $121,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Capital Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of UNH opened at $286.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The company has a market capitalization of $259.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.17.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.
Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board-approved quarterly dividend of $2.21 per share (3.1% yield), ex-dividend March 9 — supports income investors and can stabilize the share base. UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation into defensive healthcare is benefiting names like UNH as investors trim cyclical tech and staples exposure — a tailwind for shares. Time for Investors to Get Defensive. Sell Staples and Buy Healthcare.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts argue UNH’s scale and diversified model give it more upside vs. peers (e.g., Humana) as managed-care margins are tested — a relative-strength story that can attract money into UNH. UnitedHealth vs. Humana: Which Healthcare Stock Has More Upside Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note UNH is slightly lower since the last earnings report and are parsing forward EPS/assumptions — watch revisions rather than headlines for near-term impact. UnitedHealth (UNH) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary that UNH has underperformed the Dow over the past year is drawing cautious analyst views — signals attention but no immediate directional catalyst. Is UnitedHealth Stock Underperforming the Dow?
- Negative Sentiment: Aristotle Growth Equity Fund disclosed it exited UNH citing lowered guidance — a vote of concern from an institutional holder and potential selling pressure. Aristotle Growth Equity Fund Exited UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Due to Lowered Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Major selloff context: UNH plunged ~23% in under a month after weak FY guidance plus a proposed near-flat 2027 reimbursement update — a regulatory shock that materially increases earnings uncertainty. Is The Bottom In For UNH Stock After Its Dramatic 23% Slide?
- Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare’s core margins have been squeezed by surging medical costs; management is flagging repricing and utilization levers for 2026 but execution risk remains. UnitedHealthcare Under Pressure: Can UNH’s Core Business Rebound?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
