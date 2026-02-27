Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,579 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $91,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,648,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,897,000 after buying an additional 6,840,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,366,000 after buying an additional 89,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,823,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 55.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,535,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NDAQ opened at $88.59 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $450,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,568,656.74. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $28,917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,924,903 shares in the company, valued at $185,541,400.17. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,500 shares of company stock worth $58,440,045. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Argus raised Nasdaq to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.