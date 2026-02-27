Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 33,200 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jabil were worth $58,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 250.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 757.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total transaction of $102,870.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,200,068.11. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $404,107.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,544. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $265.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.14.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $272.80 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $281.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

