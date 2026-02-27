Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 12,436 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $300,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.9% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3,694.7% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $514.55 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $458.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

