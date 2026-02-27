Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Stock Price Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 and last traded at GBX 1. Approximately 249,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,927,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10.

Hamak Gold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.05. The stock has a market cap of £4.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Hamak Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Hamak Gold

In related news, insider Nicholas Karl Smithson purchased 947,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £9,479.65. Company insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hamak Gold

Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamak Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamak Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.