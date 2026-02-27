Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.8550, with a volume of 10962681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zephirin Group cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $1,900,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 344,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,044,943.60. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $88,842.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,043 shares in the company, valued at $479,849.31. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 337,002 shares of company stock valued at $11,445,938 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,948 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

