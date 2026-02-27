H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Posts Earnings Results

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.73 million. H2O America had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 7.17%. H2O America updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.080-3.180 EPS.

H2O America Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.73. 63,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. H2O America has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

H2O America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. H2O America’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded H2O America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H2O America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of H2O America in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of H2O America in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H2O America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTO. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of H2O America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,965,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in H2O America by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 754,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of H2O America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,615,000 after buying an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H2O America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of H2O America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,282,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H2O America

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

