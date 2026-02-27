Guggenheim Cuts argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $1,120.00

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $1,160.00 to $1,120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of argenex from $950.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on argenex from $1,028.00 to $1,248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut argenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $991.44.

Get argenex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on argenex

argenex Stock Down 5.6%

ARGX stock opened at $771.53 on Friday. argenex has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $934.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $828.13 and its 200-day moving average is $809.87.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenex will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in argenex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in argenex by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in argenex by 14.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of argenex by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 177,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenex

(Get Free Report)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.