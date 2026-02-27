GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.00 and traded as high as $59.07. GSK shares last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 6,224,240 shares traded.

Positive Sentiment: GSK agreed to buy Canadian biotech 35Pharma for about $950 million to acquire HS235, an activin signalling inhibitor in development for pulmonary hypertension that analysts describe as having multi‑blockbuster potential if clinical data validate safety (lower bleeding risk) and efficacy — this materially expands GSK’s cardiopulmonary/obesity‑linked disease pipeline. Article Title

GSK agreed to buy Canadian biotech 35Pharma for about $950 million to acquire HS235, an activin signalling inhibitor in development for pulmonary hypertension that analysts describe as having multi‑blockbuster potential if clinical data validate safety (lower bleeding risk) and efficacy — this materially expands GSK’s cardiopulmonary/obesity‑linked disease pipeline. Positive Sentiment: ViiV (GSK’s HIV unit) reported sustained effectiveness of long‑acting Cabenuva in adolescents, supporting broader adoption and longer‑term revenue visibility for the long‑acting HIV franchise. Article Title

ViiV (GSK’s HIV unit) reported sustained effectiveness of long‑acting Cabenuva in adolescents, supporting broader adoption and longer‑term revenue visibility for the long‑acting HIV franchise. Positive Sentiment: Short interest dropped ~26% from late January to Feb. 13 (about 13.07M shares short; short‑interest ratio ~1.6 days), signaling reduced bearish positioning and fewer immediate squeeze risks — a supportive technical backdrop for the stock.

Short interest dropped ~26% from late January to Feb. 13 (about 13.07M shares short; short‑interest ratio ~1.6 days), signaling reduced bearish positioning and fewer immediate squeeze risks — a supportive technical backdrop for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Deal size and pipeline risk: $950M is meaningful but not large relative to GSK’s $118B market cap; HS235 remains in early clinical development (phase I completed), so commercial upside is contingent on upcoming trials and regulatory outcomes. Article Title

Deal size and pipeline risk: $950M is meaningful but not large relative to GSK’s $118B market cap; HS235 remains in early clinical development (phase I completed), so commercial upside is contingent on upcoming trials and regulatory outcomes. Neutral Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and valuation context: GSK trades with a P/E ~15.7 and manageable leverage (debt/equity ~0.92); recent 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages show an upward trend prior to today’s pullback — useful context for investors assessing buy‑the‑dip opportunities.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $44.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 1,470,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $27,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,245,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,668,129. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,338,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,395,000 after buying an additional 1,306,590 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of GSK by 2,032.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 854,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,896,000 after acquiring an additional 814,275 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $6,385,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,922,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK’s core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

