Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OMAB. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of OMAB opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 54.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company’s core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

