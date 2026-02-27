Gregory Brown Sells 21,600 Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Brown sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.53, for a total transaction of $10,141,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,457.40. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $9.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.37. 1,461,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability.

Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability. Negative Sentiment: Large CEO insider selling — Gregory Q. Brown: recent SEC filings show multiple sizable sales, including 50,000 shares (~$23.4M, Feb. 24) and additional blocks on Feb. 25–26 (see filings). These trades reduced his holdings materially and may weigh on sentiment given the scale. CEO 50,000-share sale filing CEO additional sale filing CEO sales filing

Large CEO insider selling — Gregory Q. Brown: recent SEC filings show multiple sizable sales, including 50,000 shares (~$23.4M, Feb. 24) and additional blocks on Feb. 25–26 (see filings). These trades reduced his holdings materially and may weigh on sentiment given the scale. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales: CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares (~$3.3M) and director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares (~$204k) in late-February filings — further insider supply hitting the market. Cynthia Yazdi filing Kenneth Denman filing

Other insider sales: CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares (~$3.3M) and director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares (~$204k) in late-February filings — further insider supply hitting the market. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage flagged the CEO’s sales (summary article). Media attention on large insider disposal can amplify negative investor reaction even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Insider selling article

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

