GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 4.1% increase from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Down 3.4%
Shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 1,193,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,083. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.
