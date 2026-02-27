GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 4.1% increase from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 1,193,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,083. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

