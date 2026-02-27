Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL is Rock Creek Group LP’s 10th Largest Position

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $34,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 171.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 90,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2731 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

