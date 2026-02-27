Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Announces Earnings Results

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 15.54%.

Board approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.76 per unit (the 17th consecutive increase) with distribution coverage of 1.56x (1.5x including preferred), signaling management’s confidence in cash flow stability.

(the 17th consecutive increase) with distribution coverage of (1.5x including preferred), signaling management’s confidence in cash flow stability. Distributable Cash Flow fell to $38.4M in Q4 2025 (adjusted DCF $38.8M ) from $45.7M (adj. $46.1M ) a year earlier, indicating weaker near-term cash generation versus 2024.

in Q4 2025 (adjusted DCF ) from (adj. ) a year earlier, indicating weaker near-term cash generation versus 2024. Segment mix was mixed—wholesale product margin declined $21.5M and commercial margin fell $2.6M due to less favorable market conditions, partially offset by a $17.7M increase in GDSO product margin driven by higher fuel margins.

and commercial margin fell due to less favorable market conditions, partially offset by a increase in GDSO product margin driven by higher fuel margins. Management emphasized strategic growth and investments—the East Providence terminal outperformed expectations, bunkering expanded into the Houston market, and 2026 CapEx guidance (maintenance $60–70M; expansion $75–85M ex‑acquisitions) is supported by a solid balance sheet (Funded Debt/EBITDA 3.59x).

NYSE GLP traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 71,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

GLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Global Partners from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,937,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,019,000 after purchasing an additional 85,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 67,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 26.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $862,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. The company sources refined petroleum products from major refineries and suppliers and transports them through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals and storage facilities. Global Partners focuses on delivering fuel and related services to commercial, industrial and residential customers, positioning itself as a key midstream and downstream energy operator in its core markets.

Through its extensive terminal network in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, Global Partners supplies gasoline, diesel, home heating oil, kerosene, propane and biofuels to a broad customer base.

