Globa Terra Acquisition (NASDAQ:GTERA) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Globa Terra Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GTERA – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 15,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 55,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Globa Terra Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Globa Terra Acquisition Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globa Terra Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTERA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globa Terra Acquisition by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Globa Terra Acquisition by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 886,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 169,237 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Globa Terra Acquisition by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Globa Terra Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globa Terra Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000.

Globa Terra Acquisition (NASDAQ: GTERA) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to effect mergers, share exchanges, asset acquisitions, stock purchases, reorganizations or similar business combinations. Its primary corporate purpose is to raise capital in an initial public offering and to identify and complete a business combination that will result in a private operating company becoming publicly traded.

As a SPAC, Globa Terra Acquisition does not operate a traditional, revenue‑generating business prior to completion of its business combination.

