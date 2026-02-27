Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.75.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$93.23. The company had a trading volume of 539,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.88. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$52.77 and a 1-year high of C$100.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

