Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GSHR) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GSHR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Gesher Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gesher Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gesher Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gesher Acquisition Corp. II by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,339 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gesher Acquisition Corp. II by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 224,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Gesher Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,107,000.

Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: GSHR) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company’s principal business activity is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination with one or more operating businesses. Like other SPACs, it was created to use public capital markets as a mechanism to bring a private target company public via a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

