Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GSHR) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GSHR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Gesher Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gesher Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: GSHR) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company’s principal business activity is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination with one or more operating businesses. Like other SPACs, it was created to use public capital markets as a mechanism to bring a private target company public via a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.
