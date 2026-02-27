Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.68. Geron shares last traded at $1.7450, with a volume of 9,700,122 shares trading hands.

Key Stories Impacting Geron

Here are the key news stories impacting Geron this week:

Positive Sentiment: FY2025 revenue jumped to $183.6M, led by $48M in Q4 net product revenue as RYTELO commercial sales ramp — a clear fundamental driver supporting the stock’s upside. Geron (GERN) 2025 Revenue Surges to $183.6M Driven by RYTELO Commercial Success

FY2025 revenue jumped to $183.6M, led by $48M in Q4 net product revenue as RYTELO commercial sales ramp — a clear fundamental driver supporting the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised Q1 2026 and FY2026 EPS estimates (to ($0.02) from ($0.03)), reflecting improved near-term profitability expectations tied to the RYTELO launch (analyst maintains a Neutral rating).

HC Wainwright raised Q1 2026 and FY2026 EPS estimates (to ($0.02) from ($0.03)), reflecting improved near-term profitability expectations tied to the RYTELO launch (analyst maintains a Neutral rating). Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also lifted its FY2027 EPS view to $0.04 from $0.03, signaling expected continued progress toward profitability in the medium term.

HC Wainwright also lifted its FY2027 EPS view to $0.04 from $0.03, signaling expected continued progress toward profitability in the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published granular quarterly estimates (Q2 2026: ($0.01) EPS, other multi‑year estimates) — useful modeling inputs but not a clear catalyst on their own.

HC Wainwright published granular quarterly estimates (Q2 2026: ($0.01) EPS, other multi‑year estimates) — useful modeling inputs but not a clear catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors to parse growth cadence, margin trends and commercial rollout details that will affect forward guidance and execution risk. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors to parse growth cadence, margin trends and commercial rollout details that will affect forward guidance and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed some later-period estimates — Q4 2026 EPS lowered to $0.00 (from $0.01) and FY2028 EPS cut slightly to $0.15 — suggesting uncertainty around sustained margin improvement.

HC Wainwright trimmed some later-period estimates — Q4 2026 EPS lowered to $0.00 (from $0.01) and FY2028 EPS cut slightly to $0.15 — suggesting uncertainty around sustained margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha analyst reiterated and doubled down on a Sell rating after Q4 results, highlighting concerns that could weigh on sentiment if execution or margins disappoint. Seeking Alpha: Why I’m Doubling Down On My ‘Sell’ Rating After Q4 Earnings

Several brokerages have recently commented on GERN. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Geron Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Geron by 2.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 392,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,372,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 104,840 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 73.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Geron during the second quarter worth about $1,937,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 584,444 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company’s research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

