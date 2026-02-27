Geoffrey Ribar Sells 2,244 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Ribar sold 2,244 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $569,055.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,641.90. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

MTSI stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.12. 1,284,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,590. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $256.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

