Genus (LON:GNS) Insider Acquires £49,991.04 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Celia Baxter purchased 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,893 per share, for a total transaction of £49,991.04.

Shares of Genus stock traded up GBX 80 on Friday, hitting GBX 2,920. 121,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,379. Genus plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,548 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,838.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,645.43. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Genus (LON:GNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 60.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Genus had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.18%. Analysts expect that Genus plc will post 70.9644323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genus from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,350 price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,216.67.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands.

