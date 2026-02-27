Generali Investments Management Co LLC Takes Position in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONC. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $1,231,720,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $244,603,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $113,190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $82,895,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $73,347,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $400.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.77.

Insider Activity

In other BeOne Medicines news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.52, for a total transaction of $580,203.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 24,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $7,380,639.03. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 102,656 shares of company stock valued at $31,567,496 in the last ninety days. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeOne Medicines Stock Down 8.5%

ONC stock opened at $322.37 on Friday. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $196.45 and a 1-year high of $385.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 632.10 and a beta of 0.52.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.02). BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

BeOne Medicines Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

