Generali Investments Management Co LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 289.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,816 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 5.4% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $408.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 378.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.03 and its 200 day moving average is $419.99. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.