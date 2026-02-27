Generali Investments Management Co LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $243.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $247.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.09.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

