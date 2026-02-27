Generali Investments Management Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Generali Investments Management Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,242,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $212.63 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

