Generali Investments Management Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.41. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

