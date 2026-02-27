Generali Investments Management Co LLC Acquires 6,067 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,233,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,098,000 after buying an additional 3,394,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,467,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,221,000 after buying an additional 1,614,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $15,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,504,230. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,620. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,487,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

