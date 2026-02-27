Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Director Julia Steyn Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) Director Julia Steyn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $337,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,627.38. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTX stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.33. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Garrett Motion declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GTX. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Garrett Motion from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Garrett Motion from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 217,734 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $180,383,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.