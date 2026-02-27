Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.57 and last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 246008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Galiano Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$213.44 million during the quarter. Galiano Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities.

