FY2028 Earnings Estimate for HLT Issued By Zacks Research

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.25 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $317.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.32.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $317.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $333.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts raised price targets — Sanford C. Bernstein moved its price target higher to $322, and another published note lifted a target to $360, providing near-term upside signals for HLT.

Industry commentary highlights structural growth drivers — Zacks notes that Hilton (with Marriott and Hyatt) is benefiting from loyalty, memberships and conversions even as industry headwinds persist, supporting confidence in franchise/loyalty-led revenue resilience.

Short interest fell meaningfully in February (down ~13% vs. Jan), reducing potential near-term selling pressure and making short‑squeeze risk lower; this technical change can support the share rally.

Mixed near-term estimate moves from Zacks Research — Zacks bumped some near-quarter estimates (e.g., Q1 2026 up slightly, and Q2/Q3 2027 raised), which partially offsets cuts elsewhere; these incremental estimate tweaks create mixed signals on earnings momentum.

Zacks Research cut several quarterly and FY2026 EPS forecasts (FY2026 down to $8.77 from $9.04; cuts to Q3 & Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 among others), which could cap near-term upside and pressure valuation multiples if trends persist.

Valuation concern — a Seeking Alpha piece argues Hilton's valuation has extended beyond fundamentals at its one‑year high, highlighting potential downside risk if growth or margin improvements slow.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

