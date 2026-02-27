Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) EVP Sharon Jackson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) EVP Sharon Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $15,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $353,636.70. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fvcbankcorp Stock Down 2.8%

FVCB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. 2,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $277.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fvcbankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fvcbankcorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.08%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fvcbankcorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Fvcbankcorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. Fvcbankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 498.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fvcbankcorp by 115.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Fvcbankcorp by 138.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fvcbankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fvcbankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FVCB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fvcbankcorp Company Profile

Fvcbankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank. The company traces its origins to The Fauquier Bank, which was chartered in 2007 to serve local businesses and individuals in Northern Virginia. Fvcbankcorp provides strategic oversight and support to its community banking operations, guiding growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance across its branch network.

The Fauquier Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking products and services.

